Belt Finance (BELT) Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003723 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $218,219.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.36 or 0.06903426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.25 or 0.99990487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00049457 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

