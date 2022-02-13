Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDC. raised their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Belden by 991.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

