Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BC8. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.50 ($108.62).

Bechtle stock opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.94. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

