Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) vs. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Critical Contrast

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Transocean and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 1 3 0 0 1.75 Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.87%. Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Transocean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Baytex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.15 billion 0.78 -$567.00 million ($0.59) -6.32 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 3.18 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.28

Transocean has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -14.06% -4.91% -2.61% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

