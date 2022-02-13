Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

