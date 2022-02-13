Barclays Trims nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Price to $48.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

