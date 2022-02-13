Barclays PLC Sells 1,572 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

CALB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $177.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.