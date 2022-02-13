Barclays PLC Purchases 4,503 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 35.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 618,922 shares of company stock worth $4,255,259. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.