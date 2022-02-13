Barclays PLC Increases Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 79.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,585 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 317,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 306,733 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

