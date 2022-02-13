Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $177.86 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $564.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

