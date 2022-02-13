Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 349,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,239,868 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.40.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

