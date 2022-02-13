Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 314,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Baozun has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $901.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 26.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after acquiring an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

