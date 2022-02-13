Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 56.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

