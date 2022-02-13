Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,337,600 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the January 15th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.2 days.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Separately, Barclays cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

