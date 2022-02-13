Bank of America Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $54.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Twitter stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Goff John C bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $90,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

