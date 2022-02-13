Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $$52.99 during trading hours on Friday. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.
