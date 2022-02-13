Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is Provenire Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Provenire Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth makes up 5.3% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provenire Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after buying an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $60.81 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

