Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 327,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 65.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

