Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 47,038 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

