Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,611 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

