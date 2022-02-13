Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 135,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.