Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

