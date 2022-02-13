Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

