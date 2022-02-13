Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Badger Meter stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

