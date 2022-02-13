B. Riley Boosts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $88.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.31.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

