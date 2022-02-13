Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 9% After Insider Selling

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.84. Approximately 10,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 491,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Specifically, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.