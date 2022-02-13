Axa S.A. Sells 6,400 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

