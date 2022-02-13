Axa S.A. Sells 353,640 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,541 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 353,640 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.2% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.