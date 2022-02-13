Axa S.A. Purchases 14,100 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

