Axa S.A. Has $8.69 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,241.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $181.86 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

