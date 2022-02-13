Axa S.A. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

