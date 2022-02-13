Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

