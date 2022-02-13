Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in January

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.