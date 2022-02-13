Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $40.63 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

