Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Avalara updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Avalara stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.