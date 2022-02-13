Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.18 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $77.18 million and approximately $37.51 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044520 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.56 or 0.06877125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.52 or 0.99731103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

