Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 34,937 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,937 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.10% of Star Group worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Star Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,958. Star Group, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $236.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

