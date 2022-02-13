Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 200 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,460,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.