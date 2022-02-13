Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 2,958 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NiSource were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,662. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.