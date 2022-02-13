Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 14,003 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 300,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,420. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

