AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.07%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

