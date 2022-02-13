Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.25

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 29526101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

ASTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

