Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASCL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.29. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326.80 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

