Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

