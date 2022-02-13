Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $16,380,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asana stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

