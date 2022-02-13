Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Down to $41.89

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.89, but opened at $40.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 2,074 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

