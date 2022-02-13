Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 13,883 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 30.64%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.