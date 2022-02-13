Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 12,126 Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.53 million, a PE ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

