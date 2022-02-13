Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $186,000 in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luby’s by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 442,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Luby’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luby’s by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luby’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUB opened at $2.81 on Friday. Luby’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

