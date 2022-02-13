Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $209,000 Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,690,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 524,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $960.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

